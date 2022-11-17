Xbox Store: Diese Neuveröffentlichungen sind heute eingetroffen

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie jeden Sonntag an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Bitte beachtet, dass der Microsoft Store heute anscheinend mit einigen Problemen zu kämpfen hat und die verlinkte Seite nicht immer sofort aufgebaut wird.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2022
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Standard Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Digital Downgrade Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle –
99,99 Euro– 49,99 Euro
- Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Starter Pack – 35,99 Euro
- My Fantastic Ranch – 39,99 Euro
- Backpack Twins – 11,99 Euro
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- In Extremis DX – 4,99 Euro
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2022
- Super Chicken Jumper –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Cronostase Electric Collection – 7,99 Euro
- The Awakening of Mummies –
4,48 Euro– 3,58 Euro
- Figment: Journey Into the Mind – 19,99 Euro
- House Builder & Ultimate Fishing Simulator – 41,99 Euro
- Pentiment – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- The Bounty Huntress –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Somerville – 27,49 Euro (XGP)
- RWBY: Arrowfell –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Let’s Sing 2023 mit deutschen Hits – 39,99 Euro
- Let’s Sing 2023 mit deutschen Hits Platinum Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Gabriels Welten Das Abenteuer – 5,49 Euro
- Bravery and Greed – 19,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – kostenlos
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition – 119,99 Euro
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition – 69,99 Euro – (XGP)
- Mozart’s Requiem – 39,99 Euro
- Paper Flight – Speed Rush – 9,99 Euro
- Save Room –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection – 39,99 Euro
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager – 19,99 Euro
- Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition – 34,99 Euro
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – 39,99 Euro
- Lord of the Click III – 4,99 Euro
- Kaiju Wars – 19,99 Euro
- Garfield Lasagna Party – 39,99 Euro
- Geometric Feel The Beats – 4,99 Euro
- House Builder & Tank Mechanic Simulator – 31,99 Euro
- House Builder & Thief Simulator – 31,99 Euro
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Slitherlink – 4,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Nachschub – kostenlos
- Super Ninja Miner –
4,99 Euro– 4,49 Euro
- Geometric Sniper –
2,99 Euro– 2,39 Euro
- Super Woden GP –
11,99 Euro– 9,59 Euro
- Mechapunk –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Football Manager 2023 Console – 49,99 Euro – (XGP)
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – 49,99 Euro
- CounterAttack – 14,99 Euro
- Return to Monkey Island (XGP)
- Football Manager 2023 (PCGP)
- WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition – 49,99 Euro
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – 39,99 Euro
- Golazo! 2 –
14,99 Euro– 11,99 Euro
- Soccer Cup 2022 – 15,99 Euro
- Arcade Paradise Coin-Op Pack 1 – 3,99 Euro
- The Entropy Centre – 24,99 Euro
- Ghost Song – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Bratz: Mode weltweit – 39,99 Euro
- Silver Nornir – 14,99 Euro
- Tanuki Sunset –
14,99 Euro– 12,74 Euro
- 7 Days of Rose –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Caterpillar –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever – 39,99 Euro – 35,99 Euro
- Yuppie Psycho – 16,49 Euro
- The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics) – 9,99 Euro
- Godlike Burger – 19,99 Euro
- Shatter Remastered Deluxe – 9,99 Euro
- Hatup –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Ghost Song – XGP
- Pre-Order: Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Pre-Order: Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Legend of Tianding – 19,99 Euro – XGP
- Lonesome Village – 19,99 Euro
- Missile Command: Recharged – 9,99 Euro
- Broken Pieces – 24,99 Euro
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition – 26,99 Euro
- Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition – 31,99 Euro
- Hell Let Loose Anniversary Edition – 54,99 Euro
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition – 31,99 Euro
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition – 32,99 Euro
- Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition – 24,99 Euro
- Adventure Llama Bundle – 24,99 Euro
- Live by the Sword: Tactics – 24,99 Euro
- Century: Age of Ashes – Skaltir Apostate Edition – 19,99 Euro
- Century: Age of Ashes – Skaarp Edition – 24,99 Euro
- FIT Adventures bundle –
12,99 Euro– 10,39 Euro
- Couch-Multiplayer-Bundle: Genetic Disaster, Super Cyborg und Mini Madness –
17,99 Euro– 14,39 Euro
- The Journey Down: Chapter Three –
14,99 Euro– 7,49 Euro
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams Definitive Edition – 4,99 Euro
- Silenced: The House – 4,99 Euro
- Silenced: The House (Xbox Series X|S) – 4,99 Euro
- Last Days of Lazarus – 19,99 Euro
- Bones of Halloween –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Winters-Erweiterung – 19,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Pre-Order Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Bundle – 49,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – 59,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 79,99 Euro
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition (Remake) – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – 39,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
