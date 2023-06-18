Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW25/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Crash Team Rumble – 20. Juni 2023

Aliens: Dark Descent – 20. Juni 2023

Nova Lands – 21. Juni 2023

Alice Sisters – 22. Juni 2023

Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – 22. Juni 2023

Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – Preis noch nicht bekannt

APICO – 22. Juni 2023

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – 22. Juni 2023

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – Preis noch nicht bekannt

Skautfold: Usurper – 23. Mai 2023

Time Of War, Arkano’90 – 23. Juni 2023

Gravity Thrust – 23. Juni 2023

Sonic Origins Plus – 23. Juni 2023

Unimime – Unicycle Madness – 23. Juni 2023

Unimime – Unicycle Madness – Preis noch nicht bekannt