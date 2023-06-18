Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW25/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Crash Team Rumble – 20. Juni 2023
Crash Team Rumble im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Aliens: Dark Descent – 20. Juni 2023
Aliens: Dark Descent im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Nova Lands – 21. Juni 2023
Nova Lands im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Alice Sisters – 22. Juni 2023
Alice Sisters im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – 22. Juni 2023
Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – Preis noch nicht bekannt
APICO – 22. Juni 2023
APICO im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – 22. Juni 2023
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Skautfold: Usurper – 23. Mai 2023
Skautfold: Usurper im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Time Of War, Arkano’90 – 23. Juni 2023
Time Of War, Arkano’90 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Gravity Thrust – 23. Juni 2023
Gravity Thrust im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Sonic Origins Plus – 23. Juni 2023
Sonic Origins Plus im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Unimime – Unicycle Madness – 23. Juni 2023
Unimime – Unicycle Madness im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Unimime – Unicycle Madness – Preis noch nicht bekannt
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich muss gestehen, diese Woche ist auf XBox nichts dabei für mich. Allerdings wird mich sehr wahrscheinlich abr auch FF XVI die nächsten Wochen vereinnahmen 😉
P.S.: Bei Crash Team Deluxe steht ein falscher, zu hoher Preis. Die Deluxe kostet nur 39,99 und nicht 79,99 €.