Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW25/2023

1 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Crash Team Rumble – 20. Juni 2023

Crash Team Rumble im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Aliens: Dark Descent – 20. Juni 2023

Aliens: Dark Descent im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Nova Lands – 21. Juni 2023

Nova Lands im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Alice Sisters22. Juni 2023

Alice Sisters im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine22. Juni 2023

Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

APICO22. Juni 2023

APICO im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie22. Juni 2023

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Skautfold: Usurper  – 23. Mai 2023

Skautfold: Usurper im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Time Of War, Arkano’90 – 23. Juni 2023

Time Of War, Arkano’90 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Gravity Thrust – 23. Juni 2023

Gravity Thrust im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sonic Origins Plus – 23. Juni 2023

Sonic Origins Plus im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Unimime – Unicycle Madness23. Juni 2023

Unimime – Unicycle Madness im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Mihari 6785 XP Beginner Level 3 | 18.06.2023 - 09:15 Uhr

    Ich muss gestehen, diese Woche ist auf XBox nichts dabei für mich. Allerdings wird mich sehr wahrscheinlich abr auch FF XVI die nächsten Wochen vereinnahmen 😉

    P.S.: Bei Crash Team Deluxe steht ein falscher, zu hoher Preis. Die Deluxe kostet nur 39,99 und nicht 79,99 €.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort