Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW28/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Common’hood – 11. Juli 2023
Common’hood im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Common’hood – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Rain World – 11. Juli 2023
Rain World im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Rain World – 24,99 €
The Valiant – 11. Juli 2023
The Valiant im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- The Valiant – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Dead Man´s Diary – 12. Juli 2023
Dead Man´s Diary im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Strike Force Kitty – 12. Juli 2023
Strike Force Kitty im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Strike Force Kitty – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Strike Team Gladius – 12. Juli 2023
Strike Team Gladius im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Strike Team Gladius – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Mordhau – 12. Juli 2023
Mordhau im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 13. Juli 2023
Ed-0: Zombie Uprising im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) – 13. Juli 2023
Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) – Preis noch nicht bekannt
X-Force Under Attack – 13. Juli 2023
X-Force Under Attack im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- X-Force Under Attack – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Exoprimal – 14. Juli 2023
Exoprimal im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Mighty Mage – 14. Juli 2023
Mighty Mage im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Mighty Mage – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Super Trunko Go – 14. Juli 2023
Super Trunko Go im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Super Trunko Go – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Auf Exoprimal freue ich mich schon 😍
nix dabei!
The Valiant sieht sehr cool aus.
Ein Glück. Nichts was mich anspricht. Trotzdem immer klasse up to date zu sein hier