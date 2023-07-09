Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW28/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

 

Common’hood – 11. Juli 2023

Common’hood im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Rain World –  11. Juli 2023

Rain World im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

 

The Valiant 11. Juli 2023

The Valiant im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Dead Man´s Diary – 12. Juli 2023

Dead Man´s Diary im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Strike Force Kitty 12. Juli 2023

Strike Force Kitty im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Strike Team Gladius – 12. Juli 2023

Strike Team Gladius im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Mordhau – 12. Juli 2023

Mordhau im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 13. Juli 2023

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) – 13. Juli 2023

Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

X-Force Under Attack – 13. Juli 2023

X-Force Under Attack im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Exoprimal – 14. Juli 2023

Exoprimal im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Mighty Mage – 14. Juli 2023

Mighty Mage im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Super Trunko Go – 14. Juli 2023

Super Trunko Go im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

 

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

