Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW34/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Immortals of Aveum – 22. August 2023

Immortals of Aveum im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Immortals of Aveum – Preis liegt nicht vor

No Place Like Home – 22. August 2023



No Place Like Home – im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

No Place Like Home – Preis liegt nicht vor

Die Schlümpfe Kart – 22. August 2023

Die Schlümpfe Kart im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

WrestleQuest – 22. August 2023



WrestleQuest im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

WrestleQuest – Preis liegt nicht vor

Chess Royal – 23. August 2023



Chess Royal im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Chess Royal – Preis liegt nicht vor

Mirrored Souls – 23. August 2023



Mirrored Souls im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Mirrored Souls – Preis liegt nicht vor

Virgo Versus The Zodiac – 23. August 2023



Virgo Versus The Zodiac im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Virgo Versus The Zodiac – Preis liegt nicht vor

Blasphemous 2 – 24. August 2023



Blasphemous 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Heavenly Bodies – 24. August 2023



Heavenly Bodies im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Heavenly Bodies – Preis liegt nicht vor

King of the Hat – 24. August 2023



King of the Hat im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

King of the Hat – Preis liegt nicht vor

RIDE 5 – 24. August 2023



RIDE 5 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – 24. August 2023



Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Zombie Derby – 24. August 2023



Zombie Derby im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Zombie Derby – Preis noch nicht bekannt

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 25. August 2023

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Preis liegt nicht vor

Ashina: The Red Witch – 25. August 2023

Ashina: The Red Witch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ashina: The Red Witch – Preis liegt nicht vor

DPS Idle – 25. August 2023

DPS Idle – Flow of Time Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

DPS Idle – Preis liegt nicht vor

Overdriven Evolution – 25. August 2023

Overdriven Evolution im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – 25. August 2023

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor

Truth – 25. August 2023

Truth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Tanky Tanks 2 – 25. August 2023

Tanky Tanks 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.