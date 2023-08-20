Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW34/2023

5 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht
Image: Electronic Arts

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Immortals of Aveum – 22. August 2023

Immortals of Aveum im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

No Place Like Home –  22. August 2023

No Place Like Home – im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Die Schlümpfe Kart 22. August 2023

Die Schlümpfe Kart im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

WrestleQuest – 22. August 2023

WrestleQuest im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Chess Royal – 23. August 2023

Chess Royal im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Mirrored Souls – 23. August 2023

Mirrored Souls im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Virgo Versus The Zodiac – 23. August 2023

Virgo Versus The Zodiac im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Blasphemous 2 – 24. August 2023

Blasphemous 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Heavenly Bodies – 24. August 2023

Heavenly Bodies im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

King of the Hat – 24. August 2023

King of the Hat im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

RIDE 5 – 24. August 2023

RIDE 5 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – 24. August 2023

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Zombie Derby – 24. August 2023

Zombie Derby im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 25. August 2023

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ashina: The Red Witch – 25. August 2023

Ashina: The Red Witch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

DPS Idle – 25. August 2023

DPS Idle – Flow of Time Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Overdriven Evolution – 25. August 2023

Overdriven Evolution im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – 25. August 2023

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Truth – 25. August 2023

Truth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Tanky Tanks 2 – 25. August 2023

Tanky Tanks 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

5 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. PlayIT 19625 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 20.08.2023 - 15:23 Uhr

    Immortals of Aveum bin ich jetzt schon 6 Stunden dabei und mir gefällt es ganz gut 👍🏻 das mit der Magie macht Spaß 🧙‍♂️😁

    0
  2. MaTrial3003 22240 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 20.08.2023 - 15:40 Uhr

    Zombie Derby kommt mir bekannt vor. Ist doch schon ein paar Jahre älter das Teil

    0
    • Robilein 855755 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Platin | 20.08.2023 - 15:57 Uhr

      Es gibt Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival und Zombie Derby 2. Dieses hier ist ein neues Spiel. Nur die Nummerierung ist etwas verwirrend🤣

      Habe die alle komplettiert, machen mega Bock. Auch das werde ich mir holen.

      0
  3. floWtoX 16940 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 20.08.2023 - 15:51 Uhr

    Bei Immortals bin ich mir sehr unsicher – tendiere eher zu nö.
    Highlight der Woche Wrestlequest.

    0
  4. Phex83 94230 XP Posting Machine Level 2 | 20.08.2023 - 16:33 Uhr

    Nix dabei für mich, aber so kurz vor Starfield werde ich mir auch nichts Neues zulegen

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort