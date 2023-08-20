Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW34/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Immortals of Aveum – 22. August 2023
Immortals of Aveum im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Immortals of Aveum – Preis liegt nicht vor
No Place Like Home – 22. August 2023
No Place Like Home – im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- No Place Like Home – Preis liegt nicht vor
Die Schlümpfe Kart – 22. August 2023
Die Schlümpfe Kart im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
WrestleQuest – 22. August 2023
WrestleQuest im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- WrestleQuest – Preis liegt nicht vor
Chess Royal – 23. August 2023
Chess Royal im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Chess Royal – Preis liegt nicht vor
Mirrored Souls – 23. August 2023
Mirrored Souls im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Mirrored Souls – Preis liegt nicht vor
Virgo Versus The Zodiac – 23. August 2023
Virgo Versus The Zodiac im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Virgo Versus The Zodiac – Preis liegt nicht vor
Blasphemous 2 – 24. August 2023
Blasphemous 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Heavenly Bodies – 24. August 2023
Heavenly Bodies im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Heavenly Bodies – Preis liegt nicht vor
King of the Hat – 24. August 2023
King of the Hat im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- King of the Hat – Preis liegt nicht vor
RIDE 5 – 24. August 2023
RIDE 5 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate – 24. August 2023
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Zombie Derby – 24. August 2023
Zombie Derby im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Zombie Derby – Preis noch nicht bekannt
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 25. August 2023
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Preis liegt nicht vor
Ashina: The Red Witch – 25. August 2023
Ashina: The Red Witch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Ashina: The Red Witch – Preis liegt nicht vor
DPS Idle – 25. August 2023
DPS Idle – Flow of Time Horticulture im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- DPS Idle – Preis liegt nicht vor
Overdriven Evolution – 25. August 2023
Overdriven Evolution im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – 25. August 2023
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
Truth – 25. August 2023
Truth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Tanky Tanks 2 – 25. August 2023
Tanky Tanks 2 im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Immortals of Aveum bin ich jetzt schon 6 Stunden dabei und mir gefällt es ganz gut 👍🏻 das mit der Magie macht Spaß 🧙♂️😁
Zombie Derby kommt mir bekannt vor. Ist doch schon ein paar Jahre älter das Teil
Es gibt Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival und Zombie Derby 2. Dieses hier ist ein neues Spiel. Nur die Nummerierung ist etwas verwirrend🤣
Habe die alle komplettiert, machen mega Bock. Auch das werde ich mir holen.
Bei Immortals bin ich mir sehr unsicher – tendiere eher zu nö.
Highlight der Woche Wrestlequest.
Nix dabei für mich, aber so kurz vor Starfield werde ich mir auch nichts Neues zulegen