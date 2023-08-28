Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW35/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Under The Waves – 28. August 2023

Under The Waves im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – 29. August 2023



Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

HUMANKIND – 29. August 2023

HUMANKIND im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sea of Stars – 29. August 2023



Sea of Stars im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Making of Karateka – 29. August 2023



The Making of Karateka im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – 30. August 2023



Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – Preis liegt nicht vor

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – 30. August 2023



Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – Preis liegt nicht vor

Revhead – 30. August 2023



Revhead im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Revhead – Preis liegt nicht vor

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – 30. August 2023



The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – Preis liegt nicht vor

How 2 Escape – 31. August 2023



How 2 Escape im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Gourmet Warriors – 31. August 2023



Gourmet Warriors im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Gourmet Warriors – Preis liegt nicht vor

Sacrifice Your Friends – 31. August 2023



Sacrifice Your Friends im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sacrifice Your Friends – Preis liegt nicht vor

Tenebris Pictura – 31. August 2023



Tenebris Pictura im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 31. August 2023

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – 01. September 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Preis liegt nicht vor

Cats and the Other Lives – 01. September 2023

Cats and the Other Lives im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

DREAMERS – 01. September 2023

DREAMERS im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Endless Memories – 01. September 2023

Endless Memories im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Endless Memories – Preis liegt nicht vor

Escape First Alchemist – 01. September 2023

Escape First Alchemist im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Escape First Alchemist – Preis liegt nicht vor

Hexapoda – 01. September 2023

Hexapoda im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

