Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW35/2023

Übersicht

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Under The Waves – 28. August 2023

Under The Waves im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case –  29. August 2023

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

HUMANKIND  29. August 2023

HUMANKIND im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sea of Stars – 29. August 2023

Sea of Stars im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Making of Karateka – 29. August 2023

The Making of Karateka im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – 30. August 2023

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – 30. August 2023

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Revhead – 30. August 2023

Revhead im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

  • Revhead – Preis liegt nicht vor

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – 30. August 2023

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

How 2 Escape – 31. August 2023

How 2 Escape im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Gourmet Warriors – 31. August 2023

Gourmet Warriors im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Sacrifice Your Friends – 31. August 2023

Sacrifice Your Friends im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Tenebris Pictura – 31. August 2023

Tenebris Pictura im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 31. August 2023

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – 01. September 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Cats and the Other Lives – 01. September 2023

Cats and the Other Lives im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

DREAMERS – 01. September 2023

DREAMERS im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Endless Memories – 01. September 2023

Endless Memories im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Escape First Alchemist – 01. September 2023

Escape First Alchemist im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Hexapoda – 01. September 2023

Hexapoda im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

