Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW35/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Under The Waves – 28. August 2023
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case – 29. August 2023
HUMANKIND – 29. August 2023
- HUMANKIND – 49,99 € – (XGP)
Sea of Stars – 29. August 2023
The Making of Karateka – 29. August 2023
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – 30. August 2023
Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – 30. August 2023
Revhead – 30. August 2023
The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation – 30. August 2023
How 2 Escape – 31. August 2023
Gourmet Warriors – 31. August 2023
Sacrifice Your Friends – 31. August 2023
Tenebris Pictura – 31. August 2023
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 31. August 2023
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – 01. September 2023
Cats and the Other Lives – 01. September 2023
DREAMERS – 01. September 2023
Endless Memories – 01. September 2023
Escape First Alchemist – 01. September 2023
Hexapoda – 01. September 2023
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.