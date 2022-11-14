Xbox Store: Diese Spiele + Rabatt sind neu verfügbar

In der neuen Kalenderwoche sind wieder zahlreiche Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie jeden Sonntag an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Bitte beachtet, dass der Microsoft Store heute anscheinend mit einigen Problemen zu kämpfen hat und die verlinkte Seite nicht immer sofort aufgebaut wird.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2022

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2022

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

  1. Lord Maternus 186480 XP Battle Rifle Master | 14.11.2022 - 11:30 Uhr

    Diese Listen sind mir mittlerweile einfach viel zu lang. Vor allem mit den zwei bis vier Versionen, die man heute von jedem halbwegs großen Spiel veröffentlicht.

    • Hey Iceman 494900 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Bronze | 14.11.2022 - 11:42 Uhr

      jub, die Pre Order könnte man weglassen ,macht doch eh kaum einer oder dann höchstens kurz vor release.

  2. KingKorn 16225 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 14.11.2022 - 11:35 Uhr

    Leider nichts von Interesse für mich dabei😐

    Aber wieder mal top gemacht die Liste 👍

  3. Z0RN 398765 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin | 14.11.2022 - 11:58 Uhr

    Wie seht ihr das? Ist die Liste mittlerweile zu lang? Zu unübersichtlich? Nutzt ihr diese Liste überhaupt für Bestellungen im MS Store?

    Gebt mir gerne Feedback, dann versuche ich es anzupassen.

  4. OzeanSunny 263120 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 14.11.2022 - 12:02 Uhr

    Ich nutze sie natürlich um Einkäufe hierüber zu tätigen. Aber sie ist wirklich zu lang teilweise.
    Wenn man sie entschlacken könnte wäre es besser. Vielleicht jeweils zwei News bringen? Eine die auf das Mainstream Publikum zielt und anspricht und eine News für Indi Games oder Geheimtipps

