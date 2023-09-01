Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2023
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- Hexapoda – 12,99 €
- Endless Memories – 19,99 €
- Cats and the Other Lives – 19,99 €
- Gastro Force –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Borderlands Collection: Pandoras Büchse –
149,99 €– 59,99 €
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – 29,99 €
- Escape First Alchemist – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – 39,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – 59,99 €
- Ugly –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Werewolf Pinball – 2,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Ad Infinitum –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Ad Infinitum – Nightmare Edition – 49,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alchemy Garden –
12,99 €– 11,04 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – 49,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – 39,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bloons TD 6 – 29,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty & Quadra Vigilante Vorbesteller-Bonus – 29,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Chants of Sennaar –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- CyberTD – 19,99 €
- Days of Doom – 29,99 €
- DREAMERS –
44,99 €– 40,49 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Into The Sky – 9,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition vorbestellen – 149,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba-Edition vorbestellen – 99,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox One vorbestellen – 69,99 EUR
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus –
109,99 €– 98,99 €
- Overpass 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Overpass 2 – 49,99 €
- Paleo Pines –
29,99 €– 25,49 €
- Party Animals – 17,99 €
- Party Animals Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Summum Aeterna – 19,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition – 19,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Isle Tide Hotel –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Deluxe Edition –
64,99 €– 51,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Special Edition –
104,99 €– 83,99 €
- Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition –
44,99€– 35,99 €
- Truck Driver: The American Dream – 59,99 €
- Ugly –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Werewolf Pinball – 2,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wildmender – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
