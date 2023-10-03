Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- High On Life: DLC Bundle – 49,99 €
- Builder Simulator – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Synergia – NextGen Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Agatha Christie – Mord im Orient-Express – 39,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer – 39,99 €
- DESOLATIUM – 29,99 €
- Dungeons 4 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Harmony’s Odyssey – 14,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 19,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Digital Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mummy Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus –
109,99 €– 98,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Pickleball Smash –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Project Blue – 9,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue – 59,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition – 69,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Torn Away – 12,99 €
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition – 39,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
Ich hab mir ja gedacht: „Komm Junge, das Wetter ist grottig. Ich gönn mir mal den DLC von High on Life für heute.“ Aber der ist ja nach 1 1/2 Stunden schon durchgespielt. Da hat man gerade mal halbwegs die Steuerung wieder drauf und sich in die Welt zurückgedacht. Schade, dass der Entwickler hier nicht mehr gemacht hat.