Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Cyber Tank –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Burger Chef Tycoon – 4,99 €
- Kitten Island – 4,99 €
- Loco Parentis – 9,99 €
- Mummy Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Pool Blitz – 0,00 €
- NeonPowerUp! –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Warm Snow – 19,99 €
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – 34,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Jumanji: Wilde Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- SteamWorld Build – 29,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Anthology of Fear – 8,99 €
- Alphadia I & II – 19,99 €
- ASTROSMASH – 14,99 €
- Aquatic Pursuits Bundle – 24,49 €
- Axis Football 2024 – 19,99 €
- Aquarium Land – 4,99 €
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – 29,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Agatha Christie – Mord im Orient-Express – 39,99 €
- Bish Bash Bots – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Ball laB II –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Between Time: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince –
14,99€– 11,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Cafe Owner Simulator – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition-Upgrade – 30,00 €
- Chemically Bonded –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Offene Beta – 0,00 €
- Cricket 24 – 69,99 €
- Dinobreak Triassic Torment Collection – 69,99 €
- Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer – 39,99 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Special Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Dinobreak Killer Crisis Collection –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Fights in Tight Spaces: Complete Edition – 28,99 € – 23,19 €
- From Space – 14,99 €
- Farm Pets Bundle – 59,99 €
- Farm Bundle – 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Gord – Deluxe Edition –
36,99 €– 25,89 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Harmony’s Odyssey – 14,99 €
- Hotel – Lake Edition – 39,99 €
- Hidden Cats in London –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator – 29,99 €
- Haunted House –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- High On Life: DLC Bundle – 49,99 €
- HUMANKIND – Upgrade-Paket, Standard zur Heritage Edition – 10,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Jujubos – 4,99 €
- JM Neto Game Dev Games – 8,59 €
- Kona II: Brume – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Kingdom Eighties – 11,99 €
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Life of Delta – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Long Gone Days –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Lil Gator Game –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Moving Out 2 – Deluxe Edition – 32,99 €
- Mutant Football League – Complete Bundle – 29,99 €
- MeteoHeroes Saving Planet Earth – 19,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Overpass 2 – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Oceanic Discoveries Duo – 24,99 €
- Paket: Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 109,99 €
- Project Blue – 9,99 €
- Pirates on Target –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Polyfury – 14,99 €
- Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Volume 7 – 14,99 €
- Royal Roads 3 – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Re.Surs – 7,99 €
- RedRaptor –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Skeljump –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- Spirit Of The Island – Preis liegt nicht vor
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital-Deluxe-Upgrade mit LEGO – 14,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Colossal Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Survivor – Castaway Island – 29,99 €
- Synergia – NextGen Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Sunshine Manor – 7,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- Tricky Tanks – 4,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Reserve Skin-Paket 1 – 5,99 €
- Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang – 19,99 €
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition – 39,99 €
- Torn Away – 12,99 €
- The Super Penguboy – 5,99 €
- The Crown of Wu –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – 39,99 €
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix – 29,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition – 109,99 €
- Underwater and Seafaring Duo – 25,99 €
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Kapitel 1 – Flippen wir aus – 9,99 €
- Virtual Families 3: Our Country Home – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Waters & Fields Adventure Bundle – 26,99 €
- Water & Domestic Animals Bundle – 25,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Veröffentlichungspaket – 39,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Witchy Life Story –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- Weedcraft Inc + Terraformers – Aim High Bundle – 39,99 €
- Zumania – 5,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- DESOLATIUM – 29,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – 39,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Rally Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Dungeons 4 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ebenezer and The Invisible World – 19,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Fusion Paradox –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Fusion Paradox (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – 19,99 €
- Halloween Pinball – 2,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 19,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Digital Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Hero Survival –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Hero Survival (Xbox Series X|S) –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jumanji: Wilde Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mummy Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Pickleball Smash –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Regular Factory: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue – 59,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition – 69,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- SteamWorld Build – 29,99 €
- Stray Souls – 29,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Inheritance of Crimson Manor – 19,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des Pharaos – 49,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.