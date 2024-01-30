Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
- Room of Depression – 9,99 €
- Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle – 17,49 €
- Brotato – 4,99 € – XGP
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Digitale Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- while True: learn() – 14,99 €
- Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End (Xbox Version) – 14,99 €
- Classic Pool – 3,99 €
- Dead Tomb – 4,99 €
- Tardy – 9,99 €
- Croc’s World 4 – 5,99 €
- Grotto – 12,99 €
- Oriental Bundle – 35,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Airhead –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cannibal Abduction – 11,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 39,99 €
- Garden Life – Garden Party Edition – 44,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord Premium Edition (Xbox Series X) – 129,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord Premium Edition (PlayStation 5) – 129,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord Premium Edition (Nintendo Switch) – 129,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- qomp2 – 19,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters –
44,99 €– 38,24 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Purificator-Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan – 9,99 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2024
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon – 19,99 €
- Dead by Daylight – Gold Edition – 69,99 €
- Railbreak: The Big Break Collection – 89,99 €
- Shivering Stone –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Guts ’n Grunts – 9,99 €
- Tools Up – Ultimate Edition –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Ultimate Edition – 66,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 € (Ubisoft+)
- SMITE Deluxe-Vermächtnis-Pass – 49,99 €
- SMITE Vermächtnis-Pass – 34,99 €
- Creatura – 9,99 €
- Mr. Prepper – Anniversary Edition – 16,49 €
- Moto Rush GT + Urban Flow + Train Traffic Manager – 6,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Burger Chef Tycoon + Sweet Bakery Tycoon – 6,99 €
- Beyond Doors – 4,99 €
- Kitten Hero –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Shinorubi – 19,99 €
- Spells & Secrets – 29,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- The Sisters Collection – 49,99 €
- The Pixel Pulps Collection – 24,99 €
- Rising Lords –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – 14,99 € (XGP)
- Knights of Grayfang – 14,99 €
- Kubics – 4,99 €
- Witch Rise –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Resetail –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The House of Da Vinci – 24,99 €
- PuzzlePet – Feed Your Cat – 4,99 €
- Jett Rider – Reduce, reuse and BLAST IT OFF! –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil – 14,99 €
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 49,99 €
- Climber: Sky is the Limit – 12,49 €
- Anomaly Agent –
14,99 €– 12,74 €
- Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder – 9,99 €
- Remains – 9,99 €
- Hardcore Platform Bundle – 16,49
- Saga of the Moon Priestess –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Lil‘ Guardsman – 19,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Stumble Guys – kostenlos
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Airhead –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 59,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Cannibal Abduction – 11,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 39,99 €
- Garden Life – Garden Party Edition – 44,99 €
- Howl – 14,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Pre-Order – 44,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- qomp2 – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 79,99 €
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Deluxe Ed. – 109,99 €
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan – 9,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters –
44,99 €– 38,24 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Purificator-Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
Brotato ist echt der Wahnsinn. Das Spiel macht so süchtig und sieht so witzig aus mit den ganzen Waffen. Kaufe ich mir für 4,99€. Und Tibetan Quest: Beyond World’s End war wieder mal ein tolles Artifex Mundi Spiel👍
Hab bisher auch nur gutes davon gehört. Werd es heute mal testen un bei Gefallen och koofen 👊🏻
Kann ich echt empfehlen. Es hat eben das Vampire Survivors Prinzip. Und das fetzt richtig. Immer wieder interessant wie so ein einfaches Spielprinzip so süchtig macht.
Hab Brotato getestet und das bockt ja dermaßen. Endlich mal ein Vampire Survivor in hübsch oder „modern“. GP ftw
Bro wird heute Abend angeschmissen 😍