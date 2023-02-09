Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- The Redress of Mira –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Cube Farmer –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Prizma Puzzle Prime –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Peachy Boy –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Age Of Empires II: Deluxe-Add-on-Bundle – 24,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle – 39,99 €
- Akka Arrh – 19,99 €
- Albacete Warrior –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Elite Sentry Edition – kostenlos
- Crossout – Season 10 Battle Pass bundle – 9,99 €
- Crossout – Season 10 Elite Battle Pass bundle – 34,99 €
- Deliver Us Mars – 29,99 €
- Debtor: Enhanced Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dogurai – 4,99 €
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition – 119,99 €
- Escape 2088 – 2,99 €
- ExitMan Deluxe – 4,99 €
- Fashion Police Squad –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- FMV Horror Bundle – 38,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Kattish –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Metal Black S-Tribute – 6,99 €
- Pets Bundle – 44,99 €
- Pets at Work –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Puzzle Bobble2X/BUST-A-MOVE2&Puzzle Bobble3/BUST-A-MOVE3 S-Tribute – 14,99 €
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – 29,99 €
- ReactorX 2 – 4,99 €
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition – 79,99 €
- Rhythm Sprout – 14,99 €
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 €
- Speedway Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- We Were Here Forever – 17,99 €
- We Were Here Series Bundle – 29,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Akka Arrh – 19,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- CATAN – Console Edition Deluxe –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- CATAN – Konsolenedition 19,99 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- CometStriker DX – 14,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – 39,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Hyper Shapes –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Heirs of the Kings – 14,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Looking for Aliens – 6,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Remoteness – 24,99 €
- Repentant – 9,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Ten Dates –
15,99 €– 14,39 €
- The Pathless –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Touchdown Pinball – 2,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
