Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month – 29,99 €
- Ten Dates –
15,99 €– 14,39 €
- Pocket Witch –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- W.A.R.P. – 4,99 €
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered – 39,99 € Xbox Game Pass
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Age Of Empires II: Deluxe-Add-on-Bundle – 24,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle – 39,99 €
- Alice in Wonderland – a jigsaw puzzle tale – 4,99 €
- Akka Arrh – 19,99 €
- Albacete Warrior –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Elite Sentry Edition – kostenlos
- Crossout – Season 10 Battle Pass bundle – 9,99 €
- Crossout – Season 10 Elite Battle Pass bundle – 34,99 €
- Cube Farmer –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Deliver Us Mars – 29,99 €
- Debtor: Enhanced Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dogurai – 4,99 €
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition – 119,99 €
- Escape 2088 – 2,99 €
- ExitMan Deluxe – 4,99 €
- Fashion Police Squad –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- FMV Horror Bundle – 38,99 €
- Fluffy Horde + Cyber Protocol – 19,99 €
- Go! Go! PogoGirl –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Hyper Shapes – 4,99 € – 4,49 €
- Kattish –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Looking for Aliens – 6,99 €
- Metal Black S-Tribute – 6,99 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Hashiwokakero – 4,99 €
- Peachy Boy –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Pizza Tycoon –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Pets Bundle – 44,99 €
- Pets at Work –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- Prizma Puzzle Prime –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Puzzle Bobble2X/BUST-A-MOVE2&Puzzle Bobble3/BUST-A-MOVE3 S-Tribute – 14,99 €
- Repentant – 9,99 €
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – 29,99 €
- ReactorX 2 – 4,99 €
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition – 79,99 €
- Rhythm Sprout – 14,99 €
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 €
- Speedway Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- She Wants Me Dead + Clumsy Rush – 19,99 €
- The Experiment: Escape Room – 3,99 €
- Touchdown Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- UnderDungeon + Cyber Protocol – 22,99 €
- The Redress of Mira –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Wanted: Dead – 59,99 €
- World of Tanks – Valiant-Starterpaket – 0,00 €
- We Were Here Forever – 17,99 €
- We Were Here Series Bundle – 29,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Akka Arrh – 19,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- BROK the InvestiGator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- CATAN – Console Edition Deluxe –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- CATAN – Konsolenedition 19,99 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- CometStriker DX – 14,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – 39,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show23 Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 Euro
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Remoteness – 24,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Rise of Fox Hero –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Road Stones – 4,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Ten Dates –
15,99 €– 14,39 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- W.A.R.P. – 4,99 €
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Ich hab „Journey To The Savage Planet“ mir nochmal genau angeschaut und auch nen paar Videos gesichtet und das sieht richtig cool aus. Geht auch CooP. Das werd ich heut Abend mal antesten.
Nix für mich dabei…gott sei dank^^