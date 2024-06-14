Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2024

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr

Amazon Xbox Highlights

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
  2. Lord Maternus 271035 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 14.06.2024 - 08:50 Uhr

    Willy’s Wonderland ist bei dem Preis eine Überlegung wert. Und wenn es nur einen Abend im Koop als Gag gezockt wird.

  3. Robilein 978505 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Onyx | 14.06.2024 - 08:52 Uhr

    Habe jetzt das Spiel zum Dialog-Meisterwerk mit Nicolas Cage, Willy’s Wonderland gekauft. Und Froggy Bouncing Adventures für die nächsten 1000 Gamerscore 😋😋😋

    • Terendir 71900 XP Tastenakrobat Level 1 | 14.06.2024 - 09:16 Uhr

      habe lange Gamerscore gejagt. Mittlerweile nimmer. Bin an nem Punkt angekommen wo ich das niemanden sagen darf, wie viel ich hab. Sieht sehr nerdy aus … und ist es auch ^^‘

  4. danbu 33650 XP Bobby Car Geisterfahrer | 14.06.2024 - 09:26 Uhr

    Und plötzlich ist SMT:V schon da…ich hab doch keine Zeit. >.>

  5. SanVio70 186860 XP Battle Rifle Master | 14.06.2024 - 10:09 Uhr

    Willy`s Wonderland ist es heute.
    Über Punkte und Link gekauft.

Hinterlasse eine Antwort