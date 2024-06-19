Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2024

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr

Amazon Xbox Highlights

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
  1. Rotten 18890 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 19.06.2024 - 08:40 Uhr

    Nichts für mich dabei, warte noch auf hole io 😅

    0
  2. Robilein 979625 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Onyx | 19.06.2024 - 09:09 Uhr

    Still Wakes the Deep ist großartig. Krasse Atmosphäre und Horror. Aber nach knapp 2½ Stunden war es zuviel für mein Herz. Mache heute weiter 🤣🤣🤣

    Mit Glyphs of Gitzan hole ich mir die nächsten 2000 Gamerscore.

    1
    • Rotten 18890 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 19.06.2024 - 10:40 Uhr

      Kam gestern noch nicht dazu es auszuprobieren 😅 vielleicht klappt et ja heute ✌🏻
      Dir ne schnelle un unterhaltsame achievement hunt 🤗

      0
      • Robilein 979625 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Onyx | 19.06.2024 - 11:02 Uhr

        Danke dir, recht spaßig das Game. Aber erstmal frühstücken und Kaffee trinken, dann geht’s an die Komplettierung.

        Dir auch noch viel Spaß🙂

        0

