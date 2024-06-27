Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2024
BattleCakes
Dash & Swing
Go Go Jump!!!
NeoSprint
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
Frogue
Wild Seas
Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 79,99 € (Amazon)
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition- 279,99 € (Hier für PlayStation)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 Euro oder Xbox Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Vault Edition-Upgrade – 30,00 Euro
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – 79,99 €
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition Pre-Order – 119,99 €
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Xbox Series X) – 69,99 € – Amazon
- Dustborn – 29,99 €
- Dustborn Deluxe Edition Amazon – 39,99 €
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- EA SPORTS MVP-Bundle – 159,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – Xbox Series X
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – PlayStation 5
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 €
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Deluxe Edition – 44,99 Euro
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 39,99 €
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – 49,99 €
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Digitale Edition zum 35. Jahrestag von Atlus – 99,99 Euro
- New World: Aeternum Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- New World : Aeternum Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Prison Architect 2: Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- Prison Architect 2: Warden’s Edition Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 59,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – 49,99 €
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Star Wars Outlaws – 79,99 € (Amazon)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold-Edition – 119,99 € (Amazon)
- Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition – 139,99 €
- Still Wakes the Deep – 39,99 € (XGP)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Limited Edition – (Amazon)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – (Amazon)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Pre-order – 59,99 €
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Silver Sharps Edition – 79,99 €
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Silver Streets Edition – 79,99 €
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Gold Edition Pre-order – 89,99 €
- Undisputed – 59,99 €
- Undisputed – Deluxe WBC Edition – 79,99 €
- Visions of Mana – 69,99 €
- Visions of Mana Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Pre-order) – 69,99 € – (Amazon)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 € – (Amazon – Steelbook Edition)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Ultra Edition (Pre-order) – 109,99 €
Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Collector’s Edition
- Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition
- Biomutant Collector’s Edition
- Darksiders III Collector’s Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Collector’s Edition
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 € – (PS5)
- Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition – 199,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition – 299,99 €
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector’s Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Collector’s Edition
- PAYDAY 3 Collector’s Edition
- Planescape: Torment & Icewind Dale Enhanced und Collector’s Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Limited Edition – 79,99 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chornobyl Collector’s Edition – 189,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Collectors Edition
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Collectors Edition – Xbox Series X – 219,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Collector’s Edition
- Terminator: Resistance – Complete Edition – Collector’s Edition (Xbox Series X)
- Xbox Collector’s Editionen
- Xbox Steelbook Editionen
Nix dabei für mich. Aber ob Kevin Kostner ne Runde daddelt?
Das Robin Hood sieht ganz interessant aus, habs mal auf die Liste gesetzt 😅✌🏻
Warum Liste Spiel es einfach ist doch im Gamepass drin.
Nix dabei für mich.
Neosprint find ich sehr cool, das ist allemal die Überlegung wert!
Denke da ist nix für mich dabei
Robin Hood schaue ich bei Zeiten mal rein, aber nur weil es im GP ist. Der Rest interessiert mich nicht