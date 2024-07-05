Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2024

  1. David Wooderson 286156 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 05.07.2024 - 08:33 Uhr

    Partnerprogramm eingestellt? Dann würde ich gar nicht mehr so brav auf den Microsoft-Store verlinken. 😉

  3. Rotten 21230 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 05.07.2024 - 08:45 Uhr

    Neckbreak hol ik mir vielleicht ma im sale, sieht ganz funny aus ✌🏻 paper io auch wenn et ma günstiger ist 😅

  6. Tobi-Wan-Kenobi 115860 XP Scorpio King Rang 3 | 05.07.2024 - 08:56 Uhr

    Ist bei dem Partnerprogramm irgendwas bekannt ob da was neues kommt?

    Bei Rewards wars ja auch oft so, das was gestrichen wurde aber an anderer Stelle dann was gemacht wurde.

    Gab’s ne offizielle information dazu für Euch/Seitenbetreiber oder einfach gestrichen ohne ein Wort?

