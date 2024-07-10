Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

6 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt.

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
6 Kommentare Added

  1. Homunculus 211660 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 10.07.2024 - 08:52 Uhr

    Oi, nu setzen sie wohl überall den Rotstift an. Preiserhöhung, Partnerprogramme weg, Rewards immer unattraktiver,..

    Würde es ja bei ner Firma verstehen, der es wirtschaftlich nicht gut geht, wir reden hier aber von MS..

    • Rotten 21650 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 10.07.2024 - 08:53 Uhr

      In der Firma verdienen manche mehr als der Chef, klar brauchen die mehr Kohle 😂 irgendwie muss ma ja die Angestellten bezahlen 😅✌🏻

  2. Rotten 21650 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 10.07.2024 - 08:52 Uhr

    lifeless moon sieht interessant aus ✌🏻 muss ik mir ma anschauen

  4. AnCaptain4u 120570 XP Man-at-Arms Bronze | 10.07.2024 - 10:53 Uhr

    SunnySide ab heute?
    Das soll doch erst am 16. August auf der Xbox erscheinen oder habe ich was verpasst? @Z0RN
    Wäre natürlich cool, dann würde ich es heute Abend schon anspielen 😁

