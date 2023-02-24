Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2023
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Age Of Empires II: Deluxe-Add-on-Bundle – 24,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle – 39,99 €
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 € – (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- Alice in Wonderland – a jigsaw puzzle tale – 4,99 €
- Akka Arrh – 19,99 €
- Animal Lover – 9,99 €
- Arcadia Fallen – 24,49 €
- Albacete Warrior –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – 39,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 €
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 €
- CATAN – Console Edition Deluxe –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- CATAN – Konsolenedition – 19,99 €
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- CyberHeroes Arena DX –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- CometStriker DX – 14,99 €
- Cities: Skylines – Remastered – 39,99 € Xbox Game Pass
- Century: Age of Ashes – Elite Sentry Edition – kostenlos
- Crossout – Season 10 Battle Pass bundle – 9,99 €
- Crossout – Season 10 Elite Battle Pass bundle – 34,99 €
- Cube Farmer –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Deliver Us Mars – 29,99 €
- Debtor: Enhanced Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dogurai – 4,99 €
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition – 119,99 €
- Escape 2088 – 2,99 €
- ExitMan Deluxe – 4,99 €
- Frog Hop – 4,99 €
- Fashion Police Squad –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- FMV Horror Bundle – 38,99 €
- Fluffy Horde + Cyber Protocol – 19,99 €
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge –
23,99 €– 21,59 €
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – 39,99 €
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Go! Go! PogoGirl –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Hyper Shapes – 4,99 € – 4,49 €
- Intruders: Hide and Seek – 19,99 €
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month – 29,99 €
- Kattish –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 €
- Looking for Aliens – 6,99 €
- Metal Black S-Tribute – 6,99 €
- Midnight is Lost – 3,99 €
- Natural Instincts – 7,99 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- Pocket Witch –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Hashiwokakero – 4,99 €
- Peachy Boy –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Pizza Tycoon –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Pinball FX – 0,00 €
- Pets Bundle – 44,99 €
- Pets at Work –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
- Planet Cube: Edge –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Prizma Puzzle Prime –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Puzzle Bobble2X/BUST-A-MOVE2&Puzzle Bobble3/BUST-A-MOVE3 S-Tribute – 14,99 €
- Rooftop Renegade – 17,99 €
- Rise of Fox Hero –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Repentant – 9,99 €
- Road Stones – 4,99 €
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – 29,99 €
- ReactorX 2 – 4,99 €
- Remorse: The List – 19,99 €
- Remoteness – 24,99 €
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition – 79,99 €
- Rhythm Sprout – 14,99 €
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 €
- Seven Doors – 4,99 €
- Speedway Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- She Wants Me Dead + Clumsy Rush – 19,99 €
- sCATch: The Painter Cat –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: US Passenger Bundle – 59,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: New York Starter Pack – 35,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: US Freight Bundle – 49,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: US Super Bundle – 94,99 €
- Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 39,99 €
- TerraTech: Schürfer-Edition – 49,49 €
- Ten Dates –
15,99 €– 14,39 €
- The Experiment: Escape Room – 3,99 €
- Touchdown Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- UnderDungeon + Cyber Protocol – 22,99 €
- The Redress of Mira –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Wanted: Dead – 59,99 €
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 89,99 €
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- World of Tanks – Valiant-Starterpaket – 0,00 €
- We Were Here Forever – 17,99 €
- We Were Here Series Bundle – 29,99 €
- Webgeon Speedrun Edition –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- W.A.R.P. – 4,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- BROK the InvestiGator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Deceive Inc. – 19,99 €
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Content – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen – 59,99 €
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Iris and the Giant –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- Jurassic Pinball – 2,99 €
- Meg’s Monster –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show23 Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Not For Broadcast –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Not for Broadcast Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 Euro
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- The Smile Alchemist – 19,99 €
- Titanium Hound – 14,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Vanaris Tactics – 9,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das ja Mal Ebbe 😅 im Vergleich zu sonst.
Leider nix dabei für mich. 🙂
Ich passe auch, muss noch was nachholen.
Jupp, Auswahl hält sich dieses Mal in Grenzen 😀
Nichts für mich dabei.