Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

4 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Image: Lunacy: Saint Rhodes

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2024

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  1. DennisG89 53540 XP Nachwuchsadmin 6+ | 26.09.2024 - 08:35 Uhr

    Monopoly wäre cool, hab jetzt aber nicht das bedürfner für 25€ einen „neuen“ teil zu kaufen

  2. Rott 44735 XP Hooligan Schubser | 26.09.2024 - 09:07 Uhr

    Bei Monopoly blieb ich mal ganz kurz hängen und musste grinsen.
    So gerne ich an der Konsole, oder am Notebook sitze – solche Sachen gehen nur am Esstisch mit der Familie oder Freunden. Zumindest, wenn man es so wie ich, nicht anders kennt 🙂

  4. Rotten 30485 XP Bobby Car Bewunderer | 26.09.2024 - 10:04 Uhr

    Looney toons werd ik mir auf jeden Fall mal holen ✌🏻 thx für die Info

Hinterlasse eine Antwort