Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Image: KILL KNIGHT

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2024

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

  1. Lord Hektor 227250 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 02.10.2024 - 09:02 Uhr

    Cats with Guns ein absolut genialer Titel für ein Spiel, haha 🤣.

  2. Tobi-Wan-Kenobi 123695 XP Man-at-Arms Silber | 02.10.2024 - 09:10 Uhr

    Throne and Liberty bekleckert sich ja anscheinend nicht gerade mit Ruhm. 🙈 Im Early Access gab’s mehrer Wartungen. Dann wohl trotzdem für viele Abends alle 15 Minuten disconnects und gestern Abend war spielen praktisch gar nicht möglich, weil jetzt der Full Release war.

    • AnCaptain4u 152655 XP God-at-Arms Silber | 02.10.2024 - 10:21 Uhr

      Nach dem ich es gestern heruntergeladen habe, konnte ich auch erstmal nicht rein. Für mich war gegen 20 Uhr bereits im Startbildschirm Schluss.
      Hab dann erstmal Starfield gespielt und ab 22 Uhr hatte ich absolut keine Probleme bei Throne & Liberty.
      Hat mich die ersten beiden Stunden sogar klasse unterhalten 👌🏼

