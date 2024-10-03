Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Image: KILL KNIGHT

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

  2. JakeTheDog 102095 XP Profi User | 03.10.2024 - 09:05 Uhr

    Ah, dachte Parcel Corps wäre länger verschoben gewesen! Das hol ich mir heute nach Dienstschluss 😀

  3. de Maja 232994 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 03.10.2024 - 09:41 Uhr

    Ne nix dabei, da werden wesentlich interessantere Titel aus dem Gamepass entfernt als die hier erscheinen. Recht mager.

  4. Goburd 234600 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 03.10.2024 - 09:52 Uhr

    Keine Chance!

    Der Predator jagt alles weg, während er sich vom Sternenfeld inspirieren lässt. 😎

  5. andyaner 147056 XP Master-at-Arms Gold | 03.10.2024 - 10:06 Uhr

    Gut, das ich genug hab…ich muss heute meinen Gewinn erstmal austesten. Thief-sim wird lustig

  6. AnCaptain4u 152895 XP God-at-Arms Silber | 03.10.2024 - 10:49 Uhr

    Parcel Corps wandert direkt auf die Wunschliste. Behalte ich erstmal im Auge.

