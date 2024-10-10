Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

10 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht
Image: Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2024

Xbox – Pre-Order – Amazon

Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr

Amazon Xbox Highlights

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

10 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  2. Robilein 1016670 XP Xboxdynasty Master Onyx | 10.10.2024 - 09:09 Uhr

    Mimi the Cat: New Friends bietet coole 2000 Gamerscore. Hat Spaß gemacht.

    1
  4. BLACK 8z 88735 XP Untouchable Star 4 | 10.10.2024 - 09:28 Uhr

    Bei manchen Spielen fragt man sich ja schon irgendwie, bei wem die Anklang finden 🙈😅
    Aber gut, hat bestimmt jedes seine Zielgruppe 😅

    2
  5. Mineralwasser 54360 XP Nachwuchsadmin 6+ | 10.10.2024 - 09:55 Uhr

    Durch die Bank nur Mini-Kindergames die auf jedem smartphone laufen würden.^^

    Dafür kauf ich mir dieses Jahr noch ne PS5 Pro. 😀

    0
  7. Devilsgift 105375 XP Hardcore User | 10.10.2024 - 10:07 Uhr

    Nichts davon ist für mich interessant. Aber es gibt ja zum Glück genug anderes.

    1
  9. Goburd 240420 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 10.10.2024 - 12:50 Uhr

    Ich werde mir Camp Sunshine auf die Wunschliste packen. 😎

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort