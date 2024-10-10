Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – September 2024
Tents & Trees
Heavy Cargo: The Truck Simulator
Camp Sunshine
Cats and Seek : Osaka
Mr. T-Shirt
Mimi the Cat: New Friends
Rogue Sentry
Dagon: Complete Edition
The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass
Nick Jr. Party Adventure
Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire
Amanda the Adventurer
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
Lange Liste, aber nichts für mich dabei.
Mimi the Cat: New Friends bietet coole 2000 Gamerscore. Hat Spaß gemacht.
Das glaube ik dir ✌🏻😅
Nix interessantes für mich dabei🙄✌️.
Bei manchen Spielen fragt man sich ja schon irgendwie, bei wem die Anklang finden 🙈😅
Aber gut, hat bestimmt jedes seine Zielgruppe 😅
Durch die Bank nur Mini-Kindergames die auf jedem smartphone laufen würden.^^
Dafür kauf ich mir dieses Jahr noch ne PS5 Pro. 😀
Sky oceans sieht gut aus ✌🏻 danke für die Info
Nichts davon ist für mich interessant. Aber es gibt ja zum Glück genug anderes.
Sky Oceans behalte ich im Auge.
Ich werde mir Camp Sunshine auf die Wunschliste packen. 😎