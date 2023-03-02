Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Bassmaster Fishing: Digital Collector’s Edition – 35,99 €
- LEAP –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Vanaris Tactics – 9,99 €
- Railway Islands – Puzzle – 3,99 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- DREDGE – 24,99 €
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- Romancelvania – 24,99 €
- Sifu Pre-order Bundle – 39,99 €
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Deceive Inc. – 19,99 €
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Content – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen – 59,99 €
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- DREDGE – 24,99 €
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- FLASHOUT 3 – 19,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Iris and the Giant –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- Jurassic Pinball – 2,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 9,99 €
- Meg’s Monster –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show23 Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Not For Broadcast –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Not for Broadcast Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 Euro
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Romancelvania – 24,99 €
- Sifu Pre-order Bundle – 39,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- The Smile Alchemist – 19,99 €
- Titanium Hound – 14,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
