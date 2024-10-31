Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2024

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

  1. ZombieGott79 72675 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 31.10.2024 - 08:35 Uhr

    Jetzt erstmal die Neuen Spiele abspielen und platzt für neue erstmal schaffen 😉

  2. Rott 48055 XP Hooligan Bezwinger | 31.10.2024 - 08:45 Uhr

    Hannah habe ich auf meine Wunschliste gesetzt, das Game könnte was für mich sein.

      • Rott 48055 XP Hooligan Bezwinger | 31.10.2024 - 09:42 Uhr

        Hmm, okay…deutsch wäre mir auch lieber. Ich kann mich beim spielen schlecht aufs Übersetzen konzentrieren, aber bei dem Game könnte es gehen. Red Dead Redemption 2 habe ich aus dem Grund ausgelassen.

        Da gab es aber z.B ein Spiel, Lost in Radom, da hatte ich keine Probleme. War aber auch Oxforn Englisch und kein Texaner mit nem Pfund Kautabak in der Fresse 😀

  3. Goburd 0 XP Neuling | 31.10.2024 - 08:59 Uhr

    Am Samstag geht es los mit Dragon Age.

    Heute starte ich erstmal den neuen Sims 4 DLC Leben und Tod.

  4. Darth Cooky 115490 XP Scorpio King Rang 3 | 31.10.2024 - 09:32 Uhr

    Dragon Age könnte gut sein aber der performance Modus kommt mit 720p bis runter auf 504 leider intern und mit FSR2.2 wird es auf 1440 P gebracht

