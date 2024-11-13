Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

7 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2024

Xbox – Pre-Order – Amazon

Xbox Collector’s Editionen und mehr

Amazon Xbox Highlights

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

7 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Evilski 6260 XP Beginner Level 3 | 13.11.2024 - 08:54 Uhr

    Ich hoffe ja auf einen baldigen Release von Delta Force als vollwertigen Ersatz für Battlefield 3 und 4.

    0
  2. aleXdeluXe86 41560 XP Hooligan Krauler | 13.11.2024 - 09:17 Uhr

    vielleicht schaue ich bei off the grid mal rein, wobei meine zeit eigentlich was anderes sagt..

    0
  3. FaMe 129965 XP Man-at-Arms Onyx | 13.11.2024 - 09:21 Uhr

    Nichts dabei was ich haben oder auf meine Wunschliste packen möchte

    0
  5. RS85 16465 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 13.11.2024 - 09:57 Uhr

    Für mich auch nix interessantes dabei🙄aber hab sowieso keine Zeit.Den S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2🔥ist frisch auf der Festplatte installiert und wartet drauf endlich los zulegen😁und Indiana Jones and the Great Circle🤠🔥kommt auch noch😁plus die Spiele🎮die ich noch offen habe find ich das absolut nicht schlimm🎮💚😉✌️.

    0
  7. Rotten 36185 XP Bobby Car Raser | 13.11.2024 - 10:04 Uhr

    Danke für die Info, sind ein paar Spiele auf der Liste gelandet 😅✌🏻

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort