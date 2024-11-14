Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2024

    • mAsTeR OuTi 58815 XP Nachwuchsadmin 8+ | 14.11.2024 - 08:48 Uhr

      Und was hat das mit der News zu tun? Mit nem Forum verwechselt? Ach Übrigens geh ich morgen im Alex essen, voll geil ^^

      1
  2. mAsTeR OuTi 58815 XP Nachwuchsadmin 8+ | 14.11.2024 - 08:49 Uhr

    Dragon Quest würde mich schon interessieren aber der Preis ist für nen Remake dann doch etwas zu viel.

    0
  3. Banshee3774 107667 XP Master User | 14.11.2024 - 09:04 Uhr

    LBA habe ich mir jetzt mal auf die wishlist gesetzt. Mal die ersten Bewertungen und Rückmeldungen aus der community abwarten

    0
  5. AnCaptain4u 160595 XP First Star Bronze | 14.11.2024 - 10:04 Uhr

    Dragon Quest interessiert mich aber ich persönlich empfinde den Preis schon sehr frech.

    0
  6. Hey Iceman 741145 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Bronze | 14.11.2024 - 10:05 Uhr

    Off The Grid ist umsonst 🤔
    Doors: Paradox sieht ganz interessant aus zum ausklang eines Tages, kommt mal auf die Wunschliste
    Der Rest eher MEh für mich.

    0
  7. BenioX60 38850 XP Bobby Car Rennfahrer | 14.11.2024 - 10:11 Uhr

    DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake werde ich wohl holen, wenn es im Sale erscheint.

    0

