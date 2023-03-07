Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 – 79,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 – 59,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- – 39,99 € (XGP)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-Ultimate Edition Contents Kit – 39,99 €
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle –
31,49 €– 23,61 €
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Sentry Paragon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Romancelvania – 24,99 €
- DARQ Ultimate Edition – 19,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – März 2023
- BROK the InvestiGator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Bendy and the Dark Revival – 29,99 €
- Bassmaster Fishing: Digital Collector’s Edition – 35,99 €
- Escape First 3 Multiplayer – 6,99 €
- Gunman Tales –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Jurassic Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Iris and the Giant –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- LEAP –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Meg’s Monster –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Railway Islands – Puzzle – 3,99 €
- The Smile Alchemist – 19,99 €
- Vanaris Tactics – 9,99 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 € (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Backbeat –
34,99 €– 31,49 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Deceive Inc. – 19,99 €
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Content – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen – 59,99 €
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- DREDGE – 24,99 €
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- FLASHOUT 3 – 19,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 9,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show23 Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Not For Broadcast –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Not for Broadcast Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Peppa Pig: Eine Welt voller Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 Euro
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sifu Pre-order Bundle – 39,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Titanium Hound – 14,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
- Zapling Bygone –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.