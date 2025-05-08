Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

    • Captain Satan 103130 XP Elite User | 08.05.2025 - 09:07 Uhr

      So ein Zufall, heute morgen noch daran gedacht und zack ist der Fuchs im Store XD

      …nur wir grünen bekommen mal wieder nur digital only

  2. Bootie Sweat 3320 XP Beginner Level 2 | 08.05.2025 - 09:01 Uhr

    Es sind ganz überraschend, heute noch 2 weitere Spiele im XBOX Store erschienen:
    Moorhuhn Kart 2 Remastered für 19,99 € und AFL 26 für 69,99 €.

    • Krawallier 122795 XP Man-at-Arms Silber | 08.05.2025 - 10:24 Uhr

      Moorhuhn Kart?
      Mal gucken, aber es gibt sehr viele Kart Fun Racer, leider erreicht keines das Nivesu von Mariokart. Lediglich Sonic Transformed hatte es damals geschafft, hoffe der neue Sonic Racer kommt dahin.

  4. Homunculus 253520 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 08.05.2025 - 10:08 Uhr

    Spirit of the North 2.. Hab noch nicht mal den ersten gespielt, dabei liegt der schon auf XB oder Switch.. Kam immer was anderes dazwischen.

