Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

  1. Robilein 1098930 XP Xboxdynasty Legend Bronze | 15.05.2025 - 08:33 Uhr

    Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats habe ich beendet. Cooles Spiel. Mag diese Art Spiele. Heute geht’s endlich mit DOOM: The Dark Ages los. Bin so gespannt 🤗🤗🤗

      • Robilein 1098930 XP Xboxdynasty Legend Bronze | 15.05.2025 - 09:52 Uhr

        Verstehe ich total. Ich mag diese ganzen Such-Spiele. Es hat einfach etwas entspannendes.

        • Banshee3774 119332 XP Scorpio King Rang 4 | 15.05.2025 - 12:21 Uhr

          Jipp. Auch ist das echt süß gemacht, ist günstigen und gibt leichte 1000 GS 😀

  2. Tobi-Wan-Kenobi 136555 XP Elite-at-Arms Silber | 15.05.2025 - 10:15 Uhr

    Anima Flux sieht ganz cool aus. Ansonsten Highlight natürlich DOOM. 👍

    Ist die Blades of Fire Demo schon ladbar? Weiß das jemand? 😁

