Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

  1. RS85 56035 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ | 21.05.2025 - 08:34 Uhr

    Da muss ich schon fast sagen ist für mich zum Glück nix dabei🙄weil ich jetzt schon nicht mehr hinterher komme was Games betrifft😅✌️.

  2. Lord Maternus 319380 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold | 21.05.2025 - 08:52 Uhr

    Naja, ich kaufe dann doch lieber noch ein paar Spiele aus den 90ern im aktuellen Sale xD

  3. Katanameister 118220 XP Scorpio King Rang 4 | 21.05.2025 - 09:16 Uhr

    Sind ein paar nette Spiele wie Roadcraft und Monster Train dabei, aber nichts, was ich jetzt direkt zocken müsste.

  5. danbu 41025 XP Hooligan Krauler | 21.05.2025 - 11:43 Uhr

    Monster Train hatte mir als Fan von alles was in Richtung Card Battler und Trading Card Games wirklich gut gefallen. Fand es sogar noch einen Ticken besser als das hochgelobte – und ebenfalls tolle – Slay the Spire.
    Den Nachfolger spiele ich sicher irgendwann dann auch mal. ^^

  6. Bratenbengel 15755 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 21.05.2025 - 12:57 Uhr

    RoboCop Rouge City: Alex Murphy Edition für 6,99€ ist ja geschenkt 👌🏻

    • Robilein 1103430 XP Xboxdynasty Legend Silber | 21.05.2025 - 13:01 Uhr

      Ach krass, das ist ja nicht mal geschenkt, das ist fast schon unverschämt günstig für dieses Meisterwerk😱😱😱

