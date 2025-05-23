Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

8 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Image: Blazing Strike

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

8 Kommentare Added

  1. Vayne1986 5700 XP Beginner Level 3 | 23.05.2025 - 08:35 Uhr

    Für eine bessere Übersicht nehmt bitte die Spiele vom Vortag raus. 😉

    • Rotten 56765 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ | 23.05.2025 - 10:28 Uhr

      Hab ik mich och gefragt 😂 kann schon spaßig sein, nur auf die Idee muss ma erstmal kommen 😅

    • RS85 56875 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ | 23.05.2025 - 10:58 Uhr

      Aufjedenfall🙄Cookie Klicker gefolgt von Collie Call🤣👍.

  4. Lord Maternus 319780 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold | 23.05.2025 - 09:36 Uhr

    Tainted Grail kommt direkt auf die Wunschliste. Der Rest ist nicht wirklich interessant für mich.

  5. Robilein 1105110 XP Xboxdynasty Legend Silber | 23.05.2025 - 09:39 Uhr

    „Cookie Clicker“, WTF? Es gibt schon lustige Spiele und Titel da draußen😂

  6. Rotten 56765 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ | 23.05.2025 - 10:29 Uhr

    Nichts für mich dabei dieses mal, danke für die Info ✌🏻😅

