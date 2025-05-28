Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.

  1. Homunculus 257680 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 28.05.2025 - 09:21 Uhr

    Hab mir noch Trailer und Gameplay zu Zombie Cure Lab angeschaut.
    Das ist sowas von ein Spiel für mich^^

    Zwar kein Factory Game aber ein Basenbau- und Managmentspiel + Defense.

    Aktuell daddel ich aber Captain of Industry, werd Zombie Cure Lab deswegen erstmal auf WL packen.

    • xXxTanithxXx 74615 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 28.05.2025 - 09:55 Uhr

      Bin auch am überlegen ob zombie cure lab oder oddsparks ich weiß nicht welches ich bevorzugen.

      • Homunculus 257680 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 28.05.2025 - 10:01 Uhr

        Oh wow Danke, seh gerade, das erschien gestern? War gar nicht in der Liste bei der gestrigen News mit bei.

        Ich glaube ich würde dann erst einmal zu Oddsparks greifen. Die Demo davon gefiel mir echt gut damals mit den Pikmin und Factory Build Elementen und ich hatte immer mal wieder geschaut, ob es bereits erschienen ist.

