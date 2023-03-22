Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Super Arcade Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Superfidos – 29,99 €
- Island Farmer –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Taurian Defense – 4,99 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs PRINCE’S EDITION –
89,99 €– 60,29 € – (XGP)
- Century: Age of Ashes – Thornweaver Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition – 29,99 €
- Deceive Inc. – 19,99 €
- Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition – 9,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Standard – 39,99 €
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe – 49,99 €
- Alterity Experience –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Blade of Darkness –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- BROK the InvestiGator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Bendy and the Dark Revival – 29,99 €
- Bassmaster Fishing: Digital Collector’s Edition – 35,99 €
- BigChick –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Backbeat –
34,99 €– 31,49 €
- Backbeat – Hexagroove: Tactical DJ – Bundel – 59,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Gilded Scales Edition – 0,00 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Cions of Vega –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond – 14,99 €
- Demon Hunter Collection – 54,99 €
- Defend the Rook –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Defend the Rook – Supporter Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- DC Justice League: Kosmisches Chaos –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- DARQ Ultimate Edition – 19,99 €
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle –
31,49 €– 23,61 €
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 – 7,99 €
- EvilUP –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Escape First 3 Multiplayer – 6,99 €
- emoji Kart Racer – 29,99 €
- FLASHOUT 3 – 19,99 €
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – 24,99 €
- Gunman Tales –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 – 79,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 – 59,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- – 39,99 € (XGP)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-Ultimate Edition Contents Kit – 39,99 €
- Jurassic Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Iris and the Giant –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- Kung Fury: Street Rage – ULTIMATE EDITION – 19,99 €
- KartRider: Drift – 0,00 €
- LEAP –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Logic Games Bundle –
11,99 €– 9,59 €
- My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale – 3,99 €
- Mato Anomalies – 39,99 €
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 – 69,99 €
- Rogue Spirit – 19,99 €
- Meg’s Monster –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Papetura – 9,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Masyu – 4,99 €
- Peppa Pig: Eine Welt voller Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 €
- Railway Islands – Puzzle – 3,99 €
- Romancelvania – 24,99 €
- Super Arcade Football – 9,99 €
- Sentry Paragon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Ultimate Edition – 16,99 €
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Guise –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- The Forest Cathedral – 14,99 €
- The Wreck – 19,99 €
- Tricky Thief –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – 49,99 €
- Titanium Hound – 14,99 €
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops Digital Deluxe – 24,99 €
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops – 19,99 €
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – 59,99 €
- The Smile Alchemist – 19,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition – 69,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition –
89,99 €– 53,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition –
29,99 €– 9,89 € – (XGP)
- Vanaris Tactics – 9,99 €
- Vernal Edge – 21,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 € (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- War Thunder – Type 16 Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – USS Des Moines Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II Bundle – 69,99 €
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – 39,99 €
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival –
4,99 €– 4,24 €
- Zapling Bygone –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Urban Flow + Knights & Guns – Bundel –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimatives Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Luxus-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- Dragon Pinball – 2,99 €
- DREDGE – 24,99 €
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour – 20,49 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Guns N‘ Runs – 11,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- I dream of you and ice cream -3,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 9,99 €
- Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- LUNARK –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show23 Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Not For Broadcast –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Not for Broadcast Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Rally Rock ‚N Racing – 9,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Saga of Sins – 19,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sifu Pre-order Bundle – 39,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Tales of the Neon Sea – 19,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition
- Witchcrafty –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Witchcrafty (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
