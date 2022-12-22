Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Dezember 2022
- Wave Break –
19,99 € –16,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Greenhorn Bundle – 39,99 €
- Ships Simulator – 14,99 €
- Sail Forth –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- The Tale of Clouds and Wind (QUByte Classics) – 4,99 €
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Collection –
24,99€– 19,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Dezember 2022
- Accident – 14,99 Euro
- Aery – Path of Corruption – 9,99 €
- Alphadia Neo 14,99 €
- Afterglitch – 14,99 Euro
- Broken Universe – Tower Defense + Clumsy Rush –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Beholder 3 – 19,99 €
- Brick Breaker – 9,99 €
- BLACKTAIL – 29,99 € – 23,99 €
- Bot Gaiden – – 12,74 Euro
- Broken Lines – 19,99 Euro
- Box Align X – 1,99 Euro
- Bau-Simulator – Kramer Pack – 6,99 €
- Crossovers by POWGI – 7,99 €
- Cassiodora – 16,99 €
- Chained Echoes – 24,99 Euro – XGP
- Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily – 14,99 €
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – 59,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 79,99 Euro
- Dad’s Monster House – 5,39 Euro
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Gründer-Edition – 24,99 Euro
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Ultimative Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Dobo’s Heroes – 6,39 Euro
- Enlisted – „Battle of Tunisia“: „Desert Warriors“ Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- Enlisted – „Battle for Moscow“: „High Caliber“ Bundle – 59,99 Euro
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad – 29,99 Euro
- GRIS – 16,99 Euro
- GRIME – 24,99 €
- Headbangers in Holiday Hell –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- HEROish – 19,99 €
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- High On Life – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Hindsight – 14,99 Euro
- It’s Kooky –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Jitsu Squad – 29,99 Euro
- Jurassic World: Evolution 2: „Ein neues Zeitalter“-Bundle – 79,99 – Euro
- League of Enthusiastic Losers + Brawl Chess –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- Light Fairytale Prologue Bundle – – 14,39 Euro
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Mysterious Crimes Bundle – 35,99 €
- Mahjong – 9,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Mech Armada – – 15,99 Euro
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – 29,99 Euro – (XGP)
- Minecraft: Deluxe Collection – 29,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Collection – 19,99 Euro
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection –
24,99 Euro– 19,99 Euro
- Project Snaqe –
3,99 €– 3,19 €
- Panda Punch –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle –
99,99 Euro– 49,99 Euro
- Petite Adventure – – 3,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Crimson Lotus Stia/Type 1 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- PSO2:NGS – Crimson Lotus Stia/Type 2 Edition – 19,99 Euro
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Nurikabe – 4,99 Euro
- reky –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- River City Girls 2 – 39,99 Euro
- Rooten – 4,99 Euro
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance –
13,99 Euro– 11,99 Euro
- Space Accident – 6,99 €
- She Wants Me Dead – 9,99 Euro
- SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition – 79,99 Euro
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Swordship – 19,99 Euro
- Tetraminos – 9,99 €
- Terror of Hemasaurus – – 11,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Rumble Fish 2 – 29,99 Euro
- Togges – 19,99 Euro
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition –
49,99 Euro– 29,99 Euro
- United Assault – Battle of the Bulge – 14,99 €
- Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell für 1,99 €
- Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS – 14,99 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Watch Over Christmas – 16,99 €
- Wavetale – 29,99 Euro
- World of Tanks: Modern Armor — Kombinierte Macht – kostenlos
- World of Warships: Legends – Gold-Vorsatz – 99,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends — Vereinte Kräfte – kostenlos
- War Thunder – A-6E TRAM Intruder Bundle – 69,99 €
- War Thunder – MiG-23ML Bundle – 69,99 €
- War Thunder – MiG-21bis „Lazur-M“ Bundle – 69,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- 8-Ball Pocket – 5,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Hunter Rise – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Tower Princess –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- TRANSIRUBY – 14,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 Euro
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
