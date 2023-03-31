Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour – 20,49 €
- Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Billy 101 –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Couch Co-Op: Urban Flow + Knights & Guns –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Guns N‘ Runs – 11,99 €
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Super Geisha Neon – 4,99 €
- Rally Rock ‚N Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Bundel: Food Truck Tycoon + Flowlines VS –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Mayhem in Single Valley – 14,99 €
- Infinite Guitars – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- That’s My Family: Family Fun Night – 24,99 €
- Pixel Soccer – 15,99 €
- The Last Worker – 19,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – März 2023
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Standard – 39,99 €
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe – 49,99 €
- Alterity Experience –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- ACL Pro Cornhole – 29,99 €
- Blade of Darkness –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- BROK the InvestiGator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Bendy and the Dark Revival – 29,99 €
- Bassmaster Fishing: Digital Collector’s Edition – 35,99 €
- BigChick –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Backbeat –
34,99 €– 31,49 €
- Backbeat – Hexagroove: Tactical DJ – Bundel – 59,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Gilded Scales Edition – 0,00 €
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Cions of Vega –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Century: Age of Ashes – Thornweaver Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Dragon Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition – 29,99 €
- Deceive Inc. – 19,99 €
- Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond – 14,99 €
- Demon Hunter Collection – 54,99 €
- DREDGE – 24,99 €
- DREDGE – Digital Deluxe Edition – 26,99 €
- Defend the Rook –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Defend the Rook – Supporter Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- DC Justice League: Kosmisches Chaos –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- DARQ Ultimate Edition – 19,99 €
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle –
31,49 €– 23,61 €
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 – 7,99 €
- ElecHead – 8,49 €
- EvilUP –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Escape First 3 Multiplayer – 6,99 €
- emoji Kart Racer – 29,99 €
- FLASHOUT 3 – 19,99 €
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – 24,99 €
- Gothic Platformer Games Bundle –
11,99 €– 9,59 €
- Gunman Tales –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 – 79,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 – 59,99 €
- Guilty Gear -Strive- – 39,99 € (XGP)
- Guilty Gear -Strive-Ultimate Edition Contents Kit – 39,99 €
- Jurassic Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- I dream of you and ice cream – 3,99 €
- Island Farmer –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Iris and the Giant –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- Kung Fury: Street Rage – ULTIMATE EDITION – 19,99 €
- KartRider: Drift – 0,00 €
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 9,99 €
- LUNARK –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- LEAP –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Logic Games Bundle –
11,99 €– 9,59 €
- My Little Prince – A jigsaw puzzle tale – 3,99 €
- Mato Anomalies – 39,99 €
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 23 – Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Not for Broadcast Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Not For Broadcast – 24,99 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs PRINCE’S EDITION –
89,99 €– 60,29 € – (XGP)
- Rogue Spirit – 19,99 €
- Meg’s Monster –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Overloop –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- One Step After Fall – Deutsch – 4,99 €
- Papetura – 9,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Masyu – 4,99 €
- Peppa Pig: Eine Welt voller Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis–Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- PROJECT ZERO: Die Maske der Mondfinsternis – 49,99 €
- Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Pirates Outlaws – 16,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 – 69,99 €
- RunBean Galactic –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Railway Islands – Puzzle – 3,99 €
- Romancelvania – 24,99 €
- Saga of Sins – 19,99 €
- Shapik: The Quest –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Super Arcade Football – 9,99 €
- Sentry Paragon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Ultimate Edition – 16,99 €
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Super Arcade Racing –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Superfidos – 29,99 €
- Sifu – 39,99 €
- Steel Defier –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Tales of the Neon Sea – 19,99 €
- The Shadow Warrior Trilogy – 79,99 €
- Taurian Defense – 4,99 €
- The Guise –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- The Forest Cathedral – 14,99 €
- The Wreck – 19,99 €
- Tricky Thief –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – 49,99 €
- Titanium Hound – 14,99 €
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops Digital Deluxe – 24,99 €
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops – 19,99 €
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – 59,99 €
- The Smile Alchemist – 19,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition – 69,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition –
89,99 €– 53,99 €
- Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition –
29,99 €– 9,89 € – (XGP)
- Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition – 9,99 €
- Vanaris Tactics – 9,99 €
- Vernal Edge – 21,99 €
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 € (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- War Thunder – Type 16 Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – USS Des Moines Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – F-4S Phantom II Bundle – 69,99 €
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – 39,99 €
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Witchcrafty – Xbox Series X|S – 9,99 €
- Witchcrafty – 9,99 €
- Yello Adventures –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival –
4,99 €– 4,24 €
- Zapling Bygone –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Basketball Pinball – 2,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimatives Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Luxus-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Rally Rock ‚N Racing – 9,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Shukuchi Ninja –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
The last worker schau ich mir mal am WE in VR an, bin schon gespannt Lagerarbeiter bei Amazon spielen ^^