Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Microsoft hat das Xbox-Partnerprogramm für Webseiten-Betreiber im Microsoft Store weltweit beendet. Das heißt, dass ihr nicht länger diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community mit eurem Kauf im Microsoft Store über unsere Partnerlinks unterstützen könnt. Partnerlinks von Amazon etc. sind davon nicht betroffen.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen
Endoparasitic
Frozen Rune
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
Super Long Cat
Silent Hill f
Extremely Powerful Capybaras
SWORN
Mamorukun ReCurse!
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Republic of Pirates
Agatha Christie – Tod auf dem Nil
NBA BOUNCE
Grief like a stray dog
Hotel Barcelona
Crystal Veins
Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match
EA SPORTS FC 26
Giant Rush
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC
Airborne Justice
Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das Highlight von gestern war Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven. Sonst erstmal nichts dabei für mich. Noch 4 Tage bis FF Tactics. ♥️
Mamorukun ReCurse! sieht nach Spaß aus 😅✌🏻 sind ein paar kleine games für mich dabei heute 🐙
Hätte Bock auf Romancig Saga 2.. aber es kommt echt so viel demnächst raus.
Monster Hunter Stories 1 und 2 hat auch verlockendes Angebot.
Oh Gott, ein weiteres FC, Frage mich wer da noch gehyped ist 😑.
Nichts für mich dabei außer silent hill f das im Sale geholt wird