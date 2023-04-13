Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Shikaku – 4,99 €
- Cannon Dancer – Osman – 29,99 €
- Sokolor – 4,99 €
- Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story – 17,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Bumballon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Buddy Simulator 1984 – 9,99 €
- Curse of the Sea Rats –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Double Puzzled – 9,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- Egglien – 5,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 € – (XGP)
- Guardian of Lore –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- Hyper-5 –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Inscryption – 19,99 €
- Joe Wander and the Enigmatic adventures – 29,99 €
- Kabaret – 19,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Loop Hero – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Murderous Muses – 14,49 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99€
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Marfusha – 11,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – 12,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle – 26,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Basketball Pinball – 2,99 €
- Cavity Busters –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimatives Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Luxus-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Farm Slider –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Homestead Arcana – 19,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Mangavania – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Mangavania –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage – 9,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Smile For Me – 14,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Strayed Lights – 24,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition
- TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe –
49,99 €– 44,49 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – 39,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.