Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – April 2023

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

  1. DungeonKeeper78 13290 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 2 | 18.04.2023 - 11:03 Uhr

    Minecraft Legends werde ich mir bei Gelegenheit anschauen, aber glaube kaum, dass das Spiel was für mich ist. God of Rock hört sich ganz gut an, aber kaufen würde ich mir das frühstens in einem Sale.

  2. Robilein 795010 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Silber | 18.04.2023 - 11:33 Uhr

    Minecraft Legends ist natürlich mein Highlight aus dieser Liste. God of Rock hat aber auch was. Nach dem grandiosen Hi-Fi Rush sind wohl Rhythmus-Spiele wieder im Kommen.

  3. Dante57 1880 XP Beginner Level 1 | 18.04.2023 - 11:37 Uhr

    Ich werde es mir anschauen obwohl ich eigentlich solche Spiele nicht gerne spiele haha.

