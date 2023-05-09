Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle – 34,99 €
- Demon Skin –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Color Pals –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Grindstone –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Gruta –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition – 36,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Mia and the Dragon Princess –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Ravenlok – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Titans Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- The Excrawlers –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- 90 Soccer – 4,99 €
- After You – Level Escape –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Food Truck Tycoon –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – 11,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition – 69,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Verdict Guilty –
8,99 €– 7,19 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – 14,99 €
