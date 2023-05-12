Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- DRIFTCE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition- Xbox One Version –
99,99 €– 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – Xbox One Version –
79,99 €– 39,99 €
- Filthy Animals – Heist Simulator – 19,99 €
- Baby Storm – 19,99 €
- Little Disaster –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Binarystar Infinity – 4,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Death, Soul & Robots – 4,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Knights & Guns –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- Pirates Pinball – 2,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- 90 Soccer – 4,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- After You – Level Escape –
6,99 €– 5,99 €
- Blacksmith Forger –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Color Pals –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Demon Skin –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Death or Treat – 23,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween – 4,99 €
- Grindstone –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Gruta –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Herodes – 4,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition – 36,99 €
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle – 34,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- MathLand – 5,99 €
- Mia and the Dragon Princess –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Ravenlok – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Sudocats –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Titans Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – 59,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- The Excrawlers –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Death, Soul & Robots – 4,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Food Truck Tycoon –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Knights & Guns –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infini – 9,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Origins – 14,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – 11,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Pirates Pinball – 2,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Star Trek: Resurgence – 39,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition – 69,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- Verdict Guilty –
8,99 €– 7,19 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – 14,99 €
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Haha wie gemein.. bei Death, Soul & Robots hab ich automatisch an Love, Death & Robots gedacht. 😬🫤