Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- Death, Soul & Robots – 4,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Food Truck Tycoon –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- XEL – 18,99 €
- Cyber Citizen Shockman –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive für Xbox One – 59,99 €
- Supraland: Six Inches Under – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Chasm: The Rift – 19,99 €
- Arcade Paradise – High Score Edition – 27,99 €
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – 11,99 €
- Infini – 9,99 €
- Eastern Exorcist – 17,99 € – (XGP)
- Nightmare Reaper – 29,99 €
- Undergrave – 4,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Numberlink – 4,99 €
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition – 49,99 €
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition – 29,99 €
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – 99,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes – 24,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- Evil Wizard –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Lucy Dreaming –
17,99 €– 15,29 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- Onigo Hunter – 14,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis – 16,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- 90 Soccer – 4,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- After You – Level Escape –
6,99 €– 5,99 €
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Binarystar Infinity – 4,99 €
- Baby Storm – 19,99 €
- Blacksmith Forger –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Color Pals –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- DRIFTCE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Demon Skin –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Death or Treat – 23,99 €
- Filthy Animals – Heist Simulator – 19,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween – 4,99 €
- Grindstone –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Gruta –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Herodes – 4,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition – 36,99 €
- Kargast –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- Lament of the Yuppie – 26,99 €
- Last Labyrinth Lucidity Lost – 29,99 €
- Little Disaster –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle – 34,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition- Xbox One Version –
99,99 €– 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – Xbox One Version –
79,99 €– 39,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- MathLand – 5,99 €
- Mia and the Dragon Princess –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- One Step After Fall Version Xbox Series X|S – 9,99 €
- Promo Pack 2×1 – 10,49 €
- Ratyboy Adventures –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Ravenlok – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Sudocats –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- The Wired Action Bundle – 59,99 €
- Tin Hearts – 29,99 €
- Titans Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Trackmania – 0,00 €
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – 59,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- The Excrawlers –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Under the Warehouse –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Verdict Guilty –
8,99 €– 7,19 €
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – 14,99 €
- Warlander – 0,00 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes – 24,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Evil Wizard –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Knights & Guns –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Origins – 14,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Lucy Dreaming –
17,99 €– 15,29 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Onigo Hunter – 14,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Pirates Pinball – 2,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Star Trek: Resurgence – 39,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition – 69,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis – 16,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
