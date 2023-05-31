Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- A Building Full of Cats –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Age of Solitaire : Build Civilization – 9,99 €
- LASERPITIUM –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Puzzle Quest 3 – 0,00 €
- Fritz – Nenn mich nicht Schachbot! – 19,99 €
- Farworld Pioneers – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Railbound –
12,99 €– 11,04 €
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis – 16,99 €
- Lucy Dreaming –
17,99 €– 15,29 €
- The Tartarus Key – (noch nicht veröffentlicht)
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- 90 Soccer – 4,99 €
- After Us – 29,99 €
- Arcade Paradise – High Score Edition – 27,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- After You – Level Escape –
6,99 €– 5,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Binarystar Infinity – 4,99 €
- Baby Storm – 19,99 €
- Blacksmith Forger –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition – 49,99 €
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition – 29,99 €
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – 99,99 €
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition – 99,99 €
- Chicory: Eine farbenfrohe Geschichte – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Company of Heroes 3 –
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes – 24,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- Cyber Citizen Shockman –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Chasm: The Rift – 19,99 €
- Color Pals –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition – 34,99 €
- Dice Legacy Definitive Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon – 14,99 €
- Dark Quest 3 – 18,99 €
- Death, Soul & Robots – 4,99 €
- Danger Gazers –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- DRIFTCE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Demon Skin –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Death or Treat – 23,99 €
- Evil Wizard –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Eastern Exorcist – 17,99 € – (XGP)
- Fatum Betula + Food Truck Tycoon –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Filthy Animals – Heist Simulator – 19,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Knights & Guns –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Generation Zero – Exterminator DLC Bundle – 21,99 €
- Generation Zero – Ultimate Bundle – 69,99 €
- Generation Zero – Essential DLC Bundle – 14,99 €
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween – 4,99 €
- Grindstone –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Gruta –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- HORSE CLUB Adventure: Lakeside Collection – 39,99 €
- Herodes – 4,99 €
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Infini – 9,99 €
- Infected Cowboys Bundle – 69,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition – 36,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Origins – 14,99 €
- Kargast –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Lost Artifacts 5: Frozen Queen – 4,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive für Xbox One – 59,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- Lament of the Yuppie – 26,99 €
- Last Labyrinth Lucidity Lost – 29,99 €
- Little Disaster –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle – 34,99 €
- Miasma Chronicles – 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition- Xbox One Version –
99,99 €– 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – Xbox One Version –
79,99 €– 39,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MathLand – 5,99 €
- Mia and the Dragon Princess –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Nightmare Reaper – 29,99 €
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – 11,99 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- Onigo Hunter – 14,99 €
- One Step After Fall Version Xbox Series X|S – 9,99 €
- Pirates Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Numberlink – 4,99 €
- Promo Pack 2×1 – 10,49 €
- Protodroid DeLTA -19,99 €
- Planet of Lana – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Ratyboy Adventures –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Rubberduck Wave Racer – 29,99 €
- REPLIKATOR –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – 44,99 € – (XGP)
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Ravenlok – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Solasta: Lightbringers Edition – 59,99 €
- Supraland: Six Inches Under – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Simulatorpaket: Gas Station Simulator und Treasure Hunter Simulator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Sudocats –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Shame Legacy – (noch nicht veröffentlicht)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- To Hell With The Ugly – (noch nicht veröffentlicht)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 – 76,49 €
- The Wired Action Bundle – 59,99 €
- Tin Hearts – 29,99 €
- TORINTO –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Titans Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Trackmania – 0,00 €
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – 59,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- The Excrawlers –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Undergrave – 4,99 €
- Under the Warehouse –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Verdict Guilty –
8,99 €– 7,19 €
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – 14,99 €
- Warlander – 0,00 €
- War Thunder – Israel Defense Forces Day Bundle – 48,99 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 17,79 €
- War Thunder – French Navy Bundle – 54,99 €
- XEL – 18,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Railbound – 12,99 € – 11,04 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
