Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition – 39,99 €
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – 29,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Shark Pinball – 2,99 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Shark Pinball – 2,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
