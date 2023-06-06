Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

3 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store
Übersicht

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Liste auf- und zuklappen

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

3 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. snickstick 253325 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 06.06.2023 - 15:12 Uhr

    Die Woche steht ganz im Zeichen von Diablo, ich habs mir auch gekauft 🙂

    0
  2. x Timber78 x 37090 XP Bobby Car Raser | 06.06.2023 - 15:25 Uhr

    Diablo wird diesmal auf der PS5 gezockt … ging ganz an mir vorbei das Chasm the Rift rauskam … Klassiker aus 1997 … dafür hab ich gerne 20€ ausgegeben

    0
  3. MAPtheMOP 19440 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 06.06.2023 - 15:28 Uhr

    Irgendwie witzig, dass jetzt erst offiziell D4 erscheint, wenn man selber aber schon so gut wie durch ist mit dem Game 🤣

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort