Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- Tour de France 2023 – 49,99 €
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Toodee And Topdee – 19,99 €
- Nocturnal – 19,99 €
- Garden City – 4,99 €
- PSO2:NGS – Sonic Collab: Suits/C-Space Edition – 9,99 €
- SENSEs: Midnight –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Listeria Wars – 4,89 €
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- World of Tanks – Modern Armor – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends – Kapitänsglück – 0,00
Neue Pre-Order:
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 €
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Shark Pinball – 2,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
