Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- Cat Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Dead Ground –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Greyhill Incident – Abducted Edition – noch nicht verfügbar
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX – noch nicht verfügbar
- Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger – noch nicht verfügbar
Neue Pre-Order:
- Enclave HD – 19,99 €
- Gravity Thrust – 4,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
- Skautfold: Usurper – 14,99 €
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 – 6,99 €
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Garden City – 4,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Listeria Wars – 4,89 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Nocturnal – 19,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- PSO2:NGS – Sonic Collab: Suits/C-Space Edition – 9,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- SENSEs: Midnight –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- Toodee And Topdee – 19,99 €
- Tour de France 2023 – 49,99 €
- World of Tanks – Modern Armor – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends – Kapitänsglück – 0,00
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- Enclave HD – 19,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Gravity Thrust – 4,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Shark Pinball – 2,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
