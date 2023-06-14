Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition – 84,99 €
- Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dordogne – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition – 44,90 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition – 99,99 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gord – 34,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 11,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 – 6,99 €
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Cat Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Dead Ground –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Garden City – 4,99 €
- Greyhill Incident – Abducted Edition – 29,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger – 19,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Listeria Wars – 4,89 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Nocturnal – 19,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- PSO2:NGS – Sonic Collab: Suits/C-Space Edition – 9,99 €
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX – 29,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- SENSEs: Midnight –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- Toodee And Topdee – 19,99 €
- Tour de France 2023 – 49,99 €
- World of Tanks – Modern Armor – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends – Kapitänsglück – 0,00
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- AEW: Fight Forever – 59,99 €
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- Enclave HD – 19,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Gord – 34,99 €
- Gravity Thrust – 4,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
- Raging Bytes – 14,99 €
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Remnant II – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Remnant II – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Shark Pinball – 2,99 €
- Skautfold: Usurper – 14,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 11,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Forza Motorsport 🙂 !!! Geil ich freue mich so übel auf das Spiel im Herbst !