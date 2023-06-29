Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Neue Pre-Order:

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.

  2. Milamber 760 XP Neuling | 29.06.2023 - 10:53 Uhr

    Ich kann aus den Juni-Veröffentlichungen unbedingt Bramble: The Mountain King empfehlen. Wirklich ein kleines „süßes“ Spiel mit einer wunderschönen Grafik (zumindest im Verhältnis zu anderen Spielen kleiner Entwickler).

    Süß in Anführungsstrichen, weil es zum Teil doch etwas eklig ist.

  4. Einzelassel 2960 XP Beginner Level 2 | 29.06.2023 - 11:17 Uhr

    OMG! Enclave HD! Dass das heute kommt, das hatte ich schon ganz vergessen, geil! Ich habe das Spiel so krass geliebt, damals auf der ersten Xbox. Und die anderen Neureleases sind ja echt erstaunlich günstig, das gefällt mir. Muss ich natürlich auch alles zumindest mal angucken, was das so ist. 😀

    • RaviRashud 5300 XP Beginner Level 3 | 29.06.2023 - 11:25 Uhr

      Enclave sieht wirklich interessant aus. Das schau ich mir mal an. Danke dir 😊

