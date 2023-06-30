Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- ChronoBreach Ultra –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Doom & Destiny Worlds – 19,99 €
- Doom & Destiny Worlds – Ultimate Supporter Edition – 33,99 €
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Ultimate Edition –
79,99 €– 59,99 €
- Toadomination – 4,99 €
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – 14,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Moto Rush GT – 5,49 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Inner Ashes – 14,99 €
- Divine Knockout – 0,00 €
- Vision Soft Reset – Preis liegt nicht vor
- The Lost And The Wicked – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Love Shore – Preis liegt nicht vor
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Preis liegt nicht vor
- A Tale For Anna – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Full Quiet – 9,99 €
- MORDHAU – Gold Edition
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition –
79,99 €– 71,99 €
- Alice Sisters – 5,99 €
- Akai Katana Shin – 29,99 €
- APICO – 19,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 – 6,99 €
- Army of Ruin – 7,99 €
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Away : The Survival Series – 19,99 €
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Burnhouse Lane – 19,99 €
- Bramble: The Mountain King – 29,99 € – (XGP)
- Bloomyth – 4,99 €
- Beat ‚Em Up Archives – 9,99 €
- Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Crown of the Empire – 4,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Crime Files Bundle – 35,99 €
- Chess Gambit –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Cyber Bundle – 19,99 €
- Cat Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Crime Boss: Rockay City – 39,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player – 29,99 €
- Deadliest Catch: The Game –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine – 9,99 €
- Detective Reborn Bundle – 69,99 €
- Dordogne – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Dead Ground –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Enclave HD – 19,99 €
- Envasion – 4,99 €
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – 29,99 € – (XGP)
- Fusion Bundle – 109,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Fall of Porcupine – 19,99 €
- F1 23 – 79,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition – 99,99 €
- Gravity Thrust – 4,99 €
- Garden City – 4,99 €
- Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Greyhill Incident – Abducted Edition – 29,99 €
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition – 84,99 €
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger – 19,99 €
- Kuroi Tsubasa –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Layers of Fear (2023) – 29,99 €
- Listeria Wars – 4,89 €
- LOUD: My Road to Fame – 9,99 €
- Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Mixx Island: Remix Plus –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Moonshine Inc. : Supporter Edition – 24,99 €
- Moonshine Inc. – 19,99 €
- Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition – 44,90 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Nocturnal – 19,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- NeverAwake –
24,99 €– 21,24 €
- Nova Lands –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Placid Plastic Duck Simulator – 8,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Paratopic + Food Truck Tycoon – 5,49 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- PSO2:NGS – Sonic Collab: Suits/C-Space Edition – 9,99 €
- Raging Bytes – 14,99 €
- Russian Subway Dogs –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Reverie: Sweet As Edition –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX – 29,99 €
- Shootvaders The Beginning – 6,99 €
- Soul Shifter – 4,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 49,99 €
- Steel Assault – 14,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- SENSEs: Midnight –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – 69,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition – 114,99 €
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- Speed or Death –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Shark Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Stay Out of the House – 17,99 €
- Sonic Origins Plus – 39,99 €
- Skautfold: Usurper – 14,99 €
- THE CARD Perfect Collection Plus: Texas Hold ‚em, Solitaire and others – 14,99 €
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Tricks Magician –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Time Of War, Arkano’90 –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom – 69,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom – 89,99 €
- The Fairy’s Song –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- Toodee And Topdee – 19,99 €
- Tour de France 2023 – 49,99 €
- Unimime – Unicycle Madness – 4,99 €
- World of Tanks – Modern Armor – 0,00 €
- World of Warships: Legends – Kapitänsglück – 0,00
- World of Warships: Legends – Sternige Tarnungen – 0,00 €
- War Thunder – M1 KVT Bundle – 59,99 €
- War Thunder – Su-39 Bundle – 69,99 €
- Word Maze by POWGI – 7,99 €
- XDefiant Open Session – 0,00 €
- XEL – Complete Edition –
21,99 €– 17,59 €
- Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 11,99 €
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- City Limits –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Dead Man´s Diary – 29,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Full Quiet – 9,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Gord – 34,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mordhau – 39,99 €
- MORDHAU – Gold Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Mr. Run and Jump –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
- Rain World – 24,99 €
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Remnant II – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Remnant II – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Safari Pinball – 2,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.