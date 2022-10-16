Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind neu für Xbox verfügbar

Die neue Kalenderwoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie jeden Sonntag an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2022
- No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition – 53,99 Euro
- No More Heroes 3 Xbox – 44,99 Euro
- The Last Oricru – 39,99 Euro
- The Witch’s House MV – 14,99 Euro
- God Damn The Garden – 3,99 Euro
- Trifox – 17,99 Euro
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – 49,99 Euro
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition – 59,99 Euro
- 100 % Rabatt für das Paket: Minion Masters + Folter DLC
- The Darkest Tales – 24,99 Euro
- Winter Games 2023 – 29,99 Euro
- Kao the Kangaroo A Well Good Bundle – 34,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Pre-Order – 19,99 Euro
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition Pre-Order – 29,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- NHL 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – 69,99 Euro
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 84,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition – 119,99 Euro
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – 19,99 Euro
- CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Nuts Splitter Bundle – 19,99 Euro
- NASCAR 21: Ignition – Victory Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Maze Blaze – 9,99 Euro
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems – 13,99 Euro
- Falling Out (kein Preis)
- Dragon Prana – 14,99 Euro
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (kein Preis)
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s REISEFIEBER – 39,99 Euro
- A Frog’s Job –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Pandaty –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash – 9,99 Euro
- Kamikaze Veggies – 12,99 Euro – 11,69 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- QUByte Classics: Tin Head by PIKO – 4,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Pre-Order for Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Pre-Order – 74,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Pre-Order – 99,99 Euro
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Pre-Order – 119,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – 24,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – 59,99 Euro
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION – 79,99 Euro
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – 39,99 Euro
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – 39,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Standard Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Goat Simulator 3 – Pre-Order Digital Downgrade Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord –
49,99 Euro– 44,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Pre-Order Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Bundle – 49,99 Euro
- OneShot: World Machine Edition – 14,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Resident Evil: Village Winters-Erweiterung – 19,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Standard Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Sonic Frontiers – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – 39,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds – 19,99 Euro
- Them’s Fightin‘ Herds Deluxe Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Yars: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
The Orricus und No more heros 3 tolle Spiele👍😉